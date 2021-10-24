Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

