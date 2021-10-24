Sterling Bancorp (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.