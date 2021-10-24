Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

