Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.