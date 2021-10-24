Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 154.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

