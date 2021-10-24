Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Boot Barn worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE BOOT opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

