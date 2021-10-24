Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,315,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after buying an additional 847,390 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APG opened at $21.58 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.07.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

