Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.80 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900,030 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cerner by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 998,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after buying an additional 579,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,636,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

