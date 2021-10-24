Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 197.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Barclays by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

