Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 14,637 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

