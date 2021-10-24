Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $6.90 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.10.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

WTI opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $36,000. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

