StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,663,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,561 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $111,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,590 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $59,582,000. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,120,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,125,000 after acquiring an additional 700,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,424,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,577,000 after acquiring an additional 682,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

STNE traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 4,083,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,026. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

