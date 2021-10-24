StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.89. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.17 and a 1 year high of C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.05.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

