SUKU Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 56% higher against the dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $94.12 million and $1.14 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00202708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00101254 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

