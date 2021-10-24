Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 539 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $36,252,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM stock opened at $1,101.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,137.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $890.00 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

