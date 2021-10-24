Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 4.05% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLQE opened at $31.28 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

