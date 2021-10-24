Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPHD. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPHD opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

