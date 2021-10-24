Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $970,000 in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TZPS. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

