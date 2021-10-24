Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,495 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in News were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.36 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

