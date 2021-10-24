Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Downgraded by SEB Equities to “Sell”

SEB Equities cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVNLY. Societe Generale downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of SVNLY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

