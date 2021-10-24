Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 165

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 160 to SEK 165 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

