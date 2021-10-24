Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TW stock traded down GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 149.40 ($1.95). 8,512,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders purchased 70,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,059 in the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

