Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $604.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

