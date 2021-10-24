Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $604.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.