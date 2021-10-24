TD Securities Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.23.

RCI.B opened at C$60.02 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$53.63 and a one year high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

