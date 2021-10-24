TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $180.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of TEL opened at $147.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

