TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after acquiring an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TEGNA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after buying an additional 230,916 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $360,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE TGNA opened at $20.53 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.