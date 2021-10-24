Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 164,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,263,276 shares.The stock last traded at $7.80 and had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

