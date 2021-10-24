Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
TLSNY opened at $8.33 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.27.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.