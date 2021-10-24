Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TLSNY opened at $8.33 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

