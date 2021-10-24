Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

TME has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

