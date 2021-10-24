Terra Price Hits $42.01 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $16.86 billion and $740.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $42.01 or 0.00068217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 970,656,996 coins and its circulating supply is 401,387,005 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

