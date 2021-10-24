Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $625.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Cowen from $580.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.03.

Tesla stock opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $900.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.79, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.61. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $910.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

