The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is Mount Lucas Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up 2.7% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.00. 1,837,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

