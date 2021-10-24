The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $965.00 to $935.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as low as $494.05 and last traded at $508.59, with a volume of 1594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $517.22.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $555.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.96.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

