The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $327.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

