The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.80

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $6.99. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 282,236 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

