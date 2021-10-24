The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.80

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $6.99. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 282,236 shares changing hands.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
