The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.