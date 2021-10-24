The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 180” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 156.06 ($2.04) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

