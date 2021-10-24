The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GBX stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,565.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

