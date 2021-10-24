The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 215 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

