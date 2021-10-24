The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $641.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.