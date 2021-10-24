The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATO opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATO shares. CIBC cut their price target on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

