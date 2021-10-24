The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eargo were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 183.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 607,187 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 68.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.