The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $446,000 in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,409 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,085,000.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $469.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.