The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

