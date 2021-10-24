The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGE. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

LON SGE opened at GBX 720.80 ($9.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 729.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 688.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93).

In other news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

