The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.27. 1,026,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,190. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

