The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.05. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $116.71 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

