The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.63 on Friday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

