Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $700.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $620.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $603.55.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $611.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.