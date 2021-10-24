TheStreet Downgrades Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JCS opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.05. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Communications Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

